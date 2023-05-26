Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo (victim) : Man charged with second-degree murder of Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo near Little Italy

A man has been charged by Toronto police for the murder of a woman near Little Italy last Sunday. Responding to calls of unknown trouble at an apartment building in the Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue area, officers found a woman with serious injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo, while the suspect, 51-year-old Hansel Duarte Quintela, is facing a second-degree murder charge. Although the police have confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other, they have not disclosed the nature of their relationship.

News Source : CP24

Toronto homicide investigation Criminal charges laid in Toronto Murder investigation Toronto Toronto police arrest suspect Toronto woman’s death investigation