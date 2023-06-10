Man charged with shooting in East Chatham neighborhood: Phillip Cooper identified as suspect

Phillip Cooper – suspect in shooting of 53-year-old man in East Chatham neighborhood. : Man Charged with Shooting in East Chatham, Victim Identified as 53-Year-Old

A 53-year-old man was shot in Chicago’s East Chatham neighborhood, and Phillip Cooper, 41, was arrested for the crime. The suspect was apprehended by the police in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, minutes after the shooting took place in the 800 block of East 80th Street. Cooper was charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and armed habitual criminal, both of which are felony counts. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. CBS News Chicago reported the incident.

