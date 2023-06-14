Man charged with vehicular homicide after striking and killing pedestrian in Pueblo, Danny Espinoza identified as suspect

Danny Espinoza – Focus Keyword: Vehicular Homicide : Man charged with vehicular homicide after hitting and killing pedestrian in Pueblo

According to a news release from the Pueblo Police Department, a man named Danny Espinoza has been charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle on Tuesday. Witnesses reported to the police that Espinoza, who was driving a maroon-colored Jeep, hit the pedestrian in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue and then fled the scene on foot. However, he was detained by witnesses before the police arrived. The police found an adult man dead at the scene, and their investigation revealed that Espinoza had driven into the opposite lanes of travel and struck the victim who was standing outside his parked vehicle. Espinoza was investigated for driving under the influence and booked into Pueblo County Detention Center on suspicion of vehicular homicide, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and careless driving resulting in death. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 21. The victim will be identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter after his next-of-kin has been notified.

News Source : Justin Reutter

