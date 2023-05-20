“Man City Premier League champions”: Manchester City clinch Premier League title.

Manchester City secured their fifth Premier League title in six seasons after Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest. The Gunners’ second consecutive defeat leaves them four points behind City with one game remaining. Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winner, which also ensured survival for the team in their first season back in the top flight after 23 years. City remain unbeaten in 23 games in all competitions and are now targeting a treble, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals next month. Two of Everton, Leeds or Leicester will be relegated alongside Southampton.

