Manchester City have won the Premier League title for the second season running, with three games still to play. The result of Saturday’s match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Forest, confirmed the championship for City. The team can still win the FA Cup and the Champions League, with matches upcoming against Manchester United and Inter Milan, respectively. Nigerian striker Taiwo Awonyi scored the only goal in the Nottingham Forest-Arsenal match, securing his team’s Premier League status for next season.

