Connecticut bear population and deadly force law change : Man cleared in hunters’ killings after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan

Lawmakers in Connecticut have approved a measure allowing the use of deadly force against bears as the state’s population of the animals grows. The legislation permits the killing of a bear if it poses a threat to a person, a pet or enters an occupied building. The move follows reports of bears interacting with humans in the state. However, the new law does not allow for a bear hunt or restrictions on people who unintentionally feed the animals. The bill has been passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives and now awaits the governor’s signature.

Three chemical manufacturing firms, DuPont, Chemours and Corteva, have agreed to a $1.18bn payout to settle complaints about polluting drinking water systems with PFAS compounds. The chemicals, which are used in non-stick and water-resistant products as well as in firefighting foam, have been the subject of numerous lawsuits. The settlement, which will fund a compensation scheme for affected water systems, is subject to approval by a federal judge.

A man who spent almost 21 years in prison for the deaths of two Michigan hunters has launched a lawsuit seeking $1m for wrongful conviction. Jeff Titus was cleared of the charges earlier this year after new evidence came to light. Titus’s lawyer said that the dropping of the charges marked a crucial point in seeking compensation from the state. The suit follows acknowledgement by authorities that Titus’s rights were breached when his trial attorney was not given information about another suspect, serial killer Thomas Dillon of Ohio, who specifically targeted hunters.

Brazilian prosecutors have blocked the installation of ziplines at Rio de Janeiro’s Sugarloaf Mountain, claiming that they would damage the environment around the UNESCO world heritage site. The four steel lines would have spanned almost 2,500 feet over the forest between Sugarloaf and Urca Hill and enabled riders to reach speeds of 62mph. The inauguration had been scheduled for later this year, but an online petition calling for the work to be halted collected almost 11,000 signatures.

Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, has signed legislation allowing more people to carry concealed firearms, but banning guns from a range of public places, including beaches, hospitals, and movie theaters. Businesses allowing guns will have to display a sign to that effect. The overhaul follows a US Supreme Court ruling from last year that expanded gun rights and declared that Americans have the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. Similar laws were introduced in New York and New Jersey last year and are currently subject to legal challenges.

The trial of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli and 14 others for alleged money laundering has concluded. The defendants are accused of laundering money through the purchase of a publishing company that owns national newspapers. Martinelli, who is 71 and a supermarket magnate, hopes to seek re-election next year. He did not attend the trial, having undergone back surgery the previous week. The judge now has 30 days to issue a verdict.

WhatsApp messages exchanged between former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and officials and ministers are at the heart of an official inquiry into the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics have accused the administration of running “government by WhatsApp” due to the messaging app’s popularity with politicians and officials. The Conservative government, now led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wants to edit the messages before handing them over, arguing that some are personal and irrelevant to the inquiry.

Churchill Downs will suspend racing operations and move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park to review safety and surface protocols following 12 horse fatalities in the past month. The Kentucky Derby venue said that no single factor has been identified as a potential cause for the fatalities or pattern detected, but it decided to relocate the meet “in an abundance of caution”.

Retired Phoenix police officer Carroll Cooley, who arrested Ernesto Miranda on charges of kidnapping and rape in 1963, has died at the age of 87. Cooley’s arrest of Miranda was partly responsible for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that suspects should be read their rights. The court overturned Miranda’s conviction, which relied on a written confession. He was retried and convicted without the confession.

News Source : Daily News-Record

National news Current events Breaking news Top headlines Latest updates