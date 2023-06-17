Man Commits Suicide by Jumping Off Grand Canyon West Skywalk

Tragic Incident at Grand Canyon West Skywalk: Man Commits Suicide by Jumping to His Death

A man has tragically taken his own life by jumping off the Grand Canyon West Skywalk. The man, whose identity has not been released, reportedly climbed over the safety barrier and leaped into the canyon below.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, and witnesses say they heard a loud thud and screams shortly after the man’s jump.

The Grand Canyon is a popular tourist destination, but unfortunately, suicides are not uncommon. In fact, it is estimated that around 10-15 people die each year by suicide at the canyon.

Our hearts go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

