Man confesses to killing and dismembering live-in partner in Antipolo City: Lanie Cabanet Loreto identified as victim

“Lanie Cabanet Loreto: Victim of Dismemberment in Antipolo City” : 27-year-old man admits to killing and dismembering live-in partner in Antipolo City

A 27-year-old man, identified as Vince Eric Rivera Ramos, has confessed to killing and dismembering his live-in partner, Lanie Cabanet Loreto, in Barangay Dela Paz, Antipolo City. Her dismembered remains were found in a trash bag under a bridge. Antipolo police chief Paolo Abrazado shared that the suspect gave a detailed account of the crime. The police also confirmed that the body parts found in different locations in Antipolo belong to the same person. The victim and her partner were previously detained for illegal drugs. Loreto informed her partner that she was going to Robinson Mall to meet someone called Ate, and she never returned home. The victim was identified by her aunt through her tattoo. The suspect dismembered the body in his grandmother’s house in Sitio Cabcab, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City.

Read Full story : Dismembered woman’s killer identified – Daily Tribune /

News Source : Daily Tribune

