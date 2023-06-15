Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting on Indy’s East Side, Girlfriend Jaclynn Dodson Claims to Have Witnessed Killing

Wayne Nalley (victim) : Man Dead After Shooting on Indy’s East Side, Girlfriend Claims to Witness Killing – Wayne Nalley Identified as Victim

A man was killed during a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis in the early hours of the morning, according to a report by Fox59. The victim’s girlfriend, who was present at the scene, claims to have seen the perpetrator and is cooperating with the police investigation. The incident took place at a small repair shop where the victim was found dead by the police. The girlfriend, identified as Jaclynn Dodson, called 911 after the shooting and says she was planning to marry the victim. The police have not released any suspect information and are seeking the community’s help to solve the crime. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office.

News Source : Jesse Wells

