Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones : Man Dead After Shooting at Deputies in Lee County

On Jun 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT, WAKA 8 posted an article about a fatal shooting in Lee County. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, deputies responded to a call about a possible drunk driver who had crashed into a ditch near the Lee Road 250 intersection. When they arrived, they found the driver, who appeared to be asleep, and a rifle beside him. As they called for backup, the driver started to back out of the ditch and fired a shot at the deputies. In response, the deputies fired back and struck the driver, who was found to be holding a handgun and a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine. The man was declared dead at the scene, and the State Bureau of Investigation was called to conduct an independent investigation as per standard policy.

News Source : WAKA 8

