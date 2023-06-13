Man Dead and Officer Injured in Shooting, Says Police Watchdog in Newfoundland and Labrador today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An individual has been killed in a shooting incident involving a police officer in St. John’s, as reported by Newfoundland and Labrador’s police oversight agency. The incident occurred on Elizabeth Avenue in the province’s capital at approximately 10:50 a.m. today. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer involved in the incident was injured but has since been discharged from the hospital. While the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT-NL) has not released any further details about the deceased, as they are in the process of locating and notifying the family, they have confirmed that the civilian has passed away. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is cooperating with the investigation. The provincial government has closed the Regatta Plaza Employment Centre in St. John’s, citing an ongoing investigation by the police watchdog. The Canadian Press initially reported on this incident on June 12, 2023.

Police shooting in Newfoundland and Labrador Police accountability in Newfoundland and Labrador Police misconduct investigations in Newfoundland and Labrador Police use of force in Newfoundland and Labrador Police brutality in Newfoundland and Labrador

News Source : West Observer

Source Link :Newfoundland and Labrador police watchdog says man dead, officer injured in shooting/