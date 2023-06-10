Man dead and Prince Fanhbulleh sought as alleged attacker in Sydney stabbing

Youhanna Angok : Man dead, suspect Prince Fanhbulleh flees after stabbing in Sydney’s west

On Friday, a man was fatally stabbed at a home on Parroo Street in St Clair, Sydney’s west, and the alleged attacker, Prince Fanhbulleh, is being sought by police. Youhanna Angok, a man in his 20s, was found unconscious with stab wounds, but attempts to revive him failed. Fanhbulleh, who is the ex-partner of the host of the house, entered the home, and an altercation broke out before the stabbing. Last week, police were called to the same address for a domestic incident, but no one cooperated. Fanhbulleh fled on a dirt bike, and police warn that he may still be armed. Witnesses reported hearing someone call Angok a traitor before the incident.

News Source : Angus Dalton

Prince Fanhbulleh Fatal stabbing St. Clair Manhunt Crime investigation