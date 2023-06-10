Man dead and Prince Fanhbulleh sought as alleged attacker in Sydney stabbing

Man dead and Prince Fanhbulleh sought as alleged attacker in Sydney stabbing

Posted on June 10, 2023

Youhanna Angok : Man dead, suspect Prince Fanhbulleh flees after stabbing in Sydney’s west

On Friday, a man was fatally stabbed at a home on Parroo Street in St Clair, Sydney’s west, and the alleged attacker, Prince Fanhbulleh, is being sought by police. Youhanna Angok, a man in his 20s, was found unconscious with stab wounds, but attempts to revive him failed. Fanhbulleh, who is the ex-partner of the host of the house, entered the home, and an altercation broke out before the stabbing. Last week, police were called to the same address for a domestic incident, but no one cooperated. Fanhbulleh fled on a dirt bike, and police warn that he may still be armed. Witnesses reported hearing someone call Angok a traitor before the incident.

News Source : Angus Dalton

  1. Prince Fanhbulleh
  2. Fatal stabbing
  3. St. Clair
  4. Manhunt
  5. Crime investigation
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply