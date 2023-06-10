Man dead in Tallahassee shooting at Motel 6 parking lot

Tallahassee shooting victim : Man Dead After Shooting in Tallahassee Motel 6 Parking Lot

In northwest Tallahassee, a shooting occurred just after midnight on Saturday, resulting in the death of a man. The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the incident, which took place in the Motel 6 Parking Lot at 2738 N. Monroe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased. It is unclear at this time if any suspects have been identified or if the victim was the intended target. According to a TPD spokesperson, a crowd was in the area when the shooting took place, but the events leading up to the incident are still under investigation. This is the second fatal shooting in Tallahassee in the past two weeks, with six people killed and 28 injured in 37 shootings so far this year, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. The Motel 6 is set to be converted into affordable housing after a vote by the Tallahassee City Commission in February to waive fees for the $1.2 million project, which will create 105 studio apartments. In January of this year, a man was stabbed in the upper back at the motel, according to police.

News Source : William L. Hatfield

