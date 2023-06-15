Man declared dead after 15 months of gunshot wounds in Bronx homicide case today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man who was shot in March of 2022 has passed away due to his injuries, according to authorities. Jose Bencosme, 23, was pronounced dead on June 9, 2023, after sustaining gunshot wounds from the incident over a year ago. On March 7, 2022, police received a 911 call reporting a male who had been injured in a shooting in front of 214 East 165th Street. Upon arrival, they found Bencosme with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso. Kelvin Mejia, 22, was arrested on June 3, 2022, and charged with attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm. The incident has now been classified as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

News Source : ABC7 New York

Source Link :Bronx murder: Man pronounced dead from gunshot wounds 15 months after shooting/