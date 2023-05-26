Man detained in Japan after killing 4, including police officers

Man detained in Japan after killing 4, including police officers

Posted on May 26, 2023

Japan gun attack suspect : Man detained in Japan after allegedly killing four, including police officers

On Friday, a man who is suspected of killing four people, including two police officers, in a gun and knife attack was detained by Japanese police after he had barricaded himself in a building. An image of Japan is included in the article.

News Source : The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

  1. Japan gun and knife attack
  2. Four killed in Japan
  3. Man arrested in Japan
  4. Gun and knife violence in Japan
  5. Japan public safety
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply