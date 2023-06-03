Man dies after alleged assault at de-addiction centre in Delhi, victim identified as Anil Kumar

Anil Kumar, victim of alleged assault at de-addiction centre in Sonia Vihar : Man dies after alleged assault at de-addiction centre, victim identified as Anil Kumar

A man, identified as Anil Kumar, was allegedly assaulted at a de-addiction centre in Sonia Vihar, northeast Delhi, and later died at LNJP Hospital. The victim had a cut mark under his right eye and bruises on his body. He was the floor in-charge at the centre. The incident took place when Kumar began beating Abhinay with a stick, which infuriated other patients/inmates who then assaulted Kumar with a stick. Staffers gave him painkillers, but his condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have registered a case of murder against the other inmates of the de-addiction centre.

Read Full story : Delhi Man dies after being assaulted at de-addiction centre /

News Source : PTI

Delhi de-addiction centre assault Man dies at Delhi de-addiction centre Violence at Delhi rehab facility De-addiction centre death in Delhi Delhi drug rehab assault fatality