Man dies after alleged assault at deaddiction centre in Sonia Vihar, Delhi

Posted on June 4, 2023

Sonia Vihar assault victim : Assault at Delhi deaddiction centre leaves 32-year-old man dead as victim

According to authorities, a man of 32 years lost his life following an assault at a substance abuse rehabilitation facility located in Sonia Vihar, in the northeastern region of Delhi. A photo accompanying the news article displays an image of the victim.

News Source : The Tribune India

