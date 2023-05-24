Willie Iyaituk – focus keyword: victim name : Man Dies After Altercation in Ivujivik; Suspect Arrested

On May 18, a 22-year-old man was found critically injured after an incident at a residence in Ivujivik. According to Sureté du Québec, the victim was identified as Willie Iyaituk. The police were alerted about the injured man at around 11 p.m. and upon arrival, he was transported to a local health centre where he later died. A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and is currently in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at the Palais de Justice of Val-d’Or.

Read Full story : Man dies after altercation in Ivujivik; police arrest suspect /

News Source : Nunatsiaq News

Ivujivik crime news Police investigation in Ivujivik Homicide suspect in Ivujivik Altercation death in Ivujivik Legal case in Ivujivik