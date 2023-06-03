Man dies after assault at de-addiction centre in Delhi, victim identified as Anil Kumar

Anil Kumar – victim name : Man allegedly assaulted at de-addiction centre in Delhi, dies; victim identified as Anil Kumar

A man, identified as Anil Kumar, aged 32 and a resident of Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar, died at a de-addiction centre in Sonia Vihar, northeast Delhi after being allegedly assaulted. The incident was reported by LNJP Hospital, where Kumar was brought dead. According to the police, Kumar was the floor in-charge at the centre and was admitted there. On Friday night, Kumar started beating a patient named Abhinay with a stick, which infuriated other inmates. They assaulted Kumar with sticks, resulting in his death. The police have registered a case of murder against the inmates.

News Source : PTI

