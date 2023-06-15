Man dies after being pinned under dump truck in South Carolina: Richard W. Heald III identified as victim

Richard W. Heald III : Man dies in South Carolina dump truck accident: Richard W. Heald III named victim

Officials reported that a man, Richard W. Heald III, died in Belton, South Carolina after being pinned under a dump truck while performing a mechanical repair outside a business. Workers discovered him under the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office determined that Heald’s death was work-related and conducted an autopsy, which revealed that he died from traumatic asphyxia. The coroner’s office classified his death as accidental. The business where the incident occurred declined to comment and the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation did not provide additional information.

News Source : Simone Jasper

