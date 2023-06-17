Man Dies after Being Shot in Waterbury, CT

Waterbury shooting victim : Man dies after being shot in Waterbury, Connecticut

A man in Waterbury, Connecticut, was shot in the neck and later died from his injuries at Waterbury Hospital. The incident was reported to the police on Saturday afternoon at 4:07 p.m. when officers arrived at the scene of 428 West Main St. The victim was identified as an adult male, and Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Detectives are currently investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the WPD Detective Bureau or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line. FOX61 News also offers various ways to stay connected, including downloading the FOX61 News APP, streaming live on ROKU or FIRE TV, and signing up for newsletters.

Read Full story : Man dead in Waterbury homicide /

News Source : FOX61 Staff

Waterbury homicide investigation Man killed in Waterbury Waterbury police probe homicide Suspects sought in Waterbury murder Waterbury crime scene investigation