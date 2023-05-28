Man dies after being stabbed in Hartford, victim identified as Elvin Rivera

Elvin Rivera : “43-year-old Elvin Rivera dies after being stabbed in Hartford”

A 43-year-old man died on Sunday morning after being stabbed, according to police in Hartford, Connecticut. Officers were called to Elliot Street at around 4:00 a.m. after a report of a person bleeding in the street. They found the victim with stab wounds and attempted to save his life until emergency services arrived. The man, later identified as Elvin Rivera, was taken to Hartford Hospital but died from his injuries at 11:12 a.m. The Hartford Police Department’s major crimes and crime scene divisions are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

News Source : https://www.wfsb.com

Hartford stabbing Homicide investigation Suspect in custody Violent crime Police investigation