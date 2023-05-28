Man dies after falling from electric pole in Budgam, Kashmir

Nisar Ahmad Dar, victim of electric pole accident in Budgam : Man dies after falling from electric pole in Budgam district, Kashmir

On Sunday, a man named Nisar Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Razwen Budgam, died after falling from an electric pole in the Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. According to an official, he lost his balance and fell, sustaining injuries. He was immediately taken to JVC hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The incident has been taken cognizance of by the police. (KNO)

News Source : The Kashmir Walla

