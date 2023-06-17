John Mvumba Nyawa – victim name : Man dies after falling from mango tree in Kwale County

On Friday evening, a tragic incident occurred in Dzombo village, Lungalunga, Kwale County, when a 55-year-old man named John Mvumba Nyawa fell to his death from a mango tree while attempting to pluck mangoes from his farm. His wife and brother became concerned after he did not return home for several hours, prompting a search. Unfortunately, his body was discovered with bruises, and the police were called to the scene. The body was taken to Msambweni Referal Hospital morgue, awaiting an autopsy. This incident serves as a reminder to be cautious when climbing trees, especially during the fruit-picking season.

News Source : Asha Bekidusa

