Man dies after falling off Pattabiram railway flyover, identified as M Kamalesh

M Kamalesh – victim name : 20-year-old man dies in Pattabiram flyover accident

A 20-year-old man, identified as M Kamalesh from Kakkanji Nagar in Pattabiram, passed away on Saturday morning after losing control of his motorbike and falling off the Pattabiram railway flyover. Kamalesh worked at a private firm in Poonamallee and was on his way to work when the accident occurred. According to police investigations, Kamalesh hit the parapet wall off the flyover, lost control, and was thrown off his vehicle, falling onto the railway tracks below. Onlookers immediately rushed to rescue him and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Police suspect that Kamalesh was driving recklessly, leading to the tragic accident. His body was taken to a government hospital for post-mortem, and a case was filed by the police.

News Source : DTNEXT Bureau

