Man Dies, Another Injured in Road Accident at Sinthan Top in Kishwar District: Latief Ahmed Malik Identified as Deceased

Latief Ahmed Malik – focus keyword : One dead, one injured in road accident at Sinthan Top, victim Latief Ahmed Malik identified

A road accident at Sinthan Top in Chatroo area of Kishwar district on Thursday resulted in the death of one man and injury of another. According to an official, a car coming from Anantnag was involved in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Latief Ahmed Malik, while the injured person is Amir Ilyas Wani. The police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Read Full story : One Dead, Another Injured In Kashmir Road Accident /

News Source : Kashmir Life

Kashmir road accident Dead and injured in Kashmir Traffic accident in Kashmir Kashmir road safety Kashmir accident news