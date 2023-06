Man dies as coracle capsizes in Wayanad dam stream; victim named Gireesh

Gireesh, victim of Karapuzha Dam coracle capsize incident. : Man dies as coracle capsizes: Victim identified as Gireesh in Wayanad incident

On Sunday afternoon in Wayanad, a man named Gireesh (32) from Naduveettil Colony, Nellarachal died when a coracle (traditional boat known as Kuttavanchi) capsized in a stream near the Njamalam viewpoint in the Karapuzha Dam area.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

