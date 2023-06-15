ute driver : Man dies during police chase in Sydney’s south

During a police pursuit in Sydney’s south, a man passed away. Early on Friday morning, an officer attempted to stop a ute on Alfords Point Rd, Menai, but the driver failed to comply and a chase ensued. Shortly thereafter, the ute collided with another vehicle, and the driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. The other driver was unharmed. Alfords Point Rd is currently closed in both directions, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. A critical incident investigation has been launched, and anyone with information or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. More details to follow.

Read Full story : Man dies in police chase in Sydney’s south /

News Source : Rhiannon Lewin

Police chase death Sydney Fatal police pursuit Sydney South Sydney police chase tragedy Sydney police chase fatality Man killed in high-speed police pursuit Sydney