Man dies from electrocution at Tejgaon garage

Alam Mia, victim of electrocution in Tejgaon garage : Man dies from electrocution at garage in Tejgaon area

An individual named Alam Mia, aged 45, who owned a garage in Kunipara within the Tejgaon area of the city, passed away due to electrocution. According to family members, he was charging a battery in his garage at around 7:00 am when the incident occurred. He was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Mia used to reside in Kunipara as a tenant along with his family.

News Source : The Daily Star

