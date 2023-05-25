Man dies in Adams Co. rollover crash, identified as Michael Krey (34)

Michael Krey : Man dead in Adams Co. rollover crash, Michael Krey identified as victim

A man aged 34 has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident occurred on Monday evening and the vehicle was discovered partially submerged in a drainage ditch on the north side of County Highway D in the Township of Leola. Deputies and the Waushara Fire Department attempted to search for anyone inside the vehicle but were unable to open the doors or windows. Eventually, a tow company was able to remove the vehicle from the water and the man was found inside. Identified as Michael Krey of Wisconsin Rapids, the man could not be saved by officials and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation, with alcohol potentially being a factor.

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

