Man dies in car accident involving Rajya Sabha MP’s vehicle in Balangir, Odisha

By Express News Service

A man named Tankadhar Biswal, aged 32, died after being hit by the car of Rajya Sabha Member Niranjan Bishi near Tamia Chowk in Balangir on Wednesday. According to reports, the MP was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Tankadhar had parked his scooter by the roadside near Tamia Chowk around 11.30 am and was talking on his mobile phone when the MP’s vehicle collided with him and dragged him for a few hundred metres on the road.

Bystanders rushed Tankadhar to Patnagarh Hospital in an ambulance, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Patnagarh IIC Anta Pradhan stated that the deceased’s body was given to his family after a post-mortem examination. The car driver was detained, and further investigation is ongoing.

MP Bishi claimed that he was not in the vehicle when the accident occurred. “My driver dropped me home and was returning to his village when the accident took place.”