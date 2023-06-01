Man dies in car accident: Ravindra Ali identified as victim

Man dies in car accident: Ravindra Ali identified as victim

Posted on June 1, 2023

Ravindra Ali victim name : Man dies in car accident on Ruby Access Road, victim identified as Ravindra Ali.

A man from Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) passed away on the day before today following an incident in which his car flipped over and plunged into a trench on the Ruby Access Road. The deceased individual has been identified as Ravindra Ali, aged 45, who was the driver and proprietor of the car- bearing the license plate PHH 7065- at the time of the mishap.

News Source : Stabroek News

  1. Ruby Backdam car accident
  2. Fatal car crash in Ruby Backdam
  3. Ruby Backdam road safety
  4. Overturned car tragedy in Ruby Backdam
  5. Ruby Backdam traffic accident investigation
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply