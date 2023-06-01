Man dies in car accident: Ravindra Ali identified as victim

Ravindra Ali victim name : Man dies in car accident on Ruby Access Road, victim identified as Ravindra Ali.

A man from Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) passed away on the day before today following an incident in which his car flipped over and plunged into a trench on the Ruby Access Road. The deceased individual has been identified as Ravindra Ali, aged 45, who was the driver and proprietor of the car- bearing the license plate PHH 7065- at the time of the mishap.

News Source : Stabroek News

