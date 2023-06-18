“Cardiff park lake victim” : Man dies in Cardiff park lake, not suspicious

On Saturday evening, a 46-year-old man’s body was found in Roath Lake in Cardiff after he failed to return from the water. South Wales Police have confirmed that the death is not considered suspicious and are gathering information to provide to the Coroner.

News Source : ITV News

