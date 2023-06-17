Man Dies in Commack Crash: Edward Riley Identified as Victim

Edward Riley : Man dies in Commack car crash: Edward Riley identified as victim

A fatal accident occurred in Commack on June 17 at approximately 4:40 a.m. The driver of a 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as Edward Riley, age 58, from Ronkonkoma, was traveling west on Vanderbilt Parkway near Redleaf Lane when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Sadly, Riley, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene. Suffolk County Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452. Daily Voice Suffolk offers free news updates to those who follow them.

