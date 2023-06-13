Man Dies in Fatal Shooting and Car Crash at 33rd and Cherry in Milwaukee today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 44-year-old man from Milwaukee passed away on the evening of June 12 after being shot and subsequently crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. near the intersection of 33rd and Lisbon. The victim drove to 33rd and Cherry before colliding with a light pole, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no suspects have been apprehended. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips if they choose to remain anonymous. Stay informed with daily headlines and breaking news updates by signing up for FOX6 News emails today.

News Source : FOX6 News Milwaukee

Source Link :Milwaukee fatal shooting, crash, man dead at 33rd and Cherry/