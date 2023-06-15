Timothy Aguilar, victim of fiery crash in Fresno : Man dies in fiery crash in Fresno, identified as Timothy Aguilar

The man who died in a fiery crash in Fresno on Tuesday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The Fresno Police Department received a call about the crash at Helm and McKinley avenues at approximately 9:40 p.m. Officers found a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree and started a small fire. The man was removed from the vehicle, but unfortunately, life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and he later passed away at a local hospital. The man has been identified as 32-year-old Timothy Aguilar of Fresno. The crash also involved a car with a male and female passenger. The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Read Full story : IDENTIFIED: Man killed in fiery southeast Fresno crash /

News Source : John Houghton

Fatal car crash Fresno Southeast Fresno accident Fiery car collision Man killed in Fresno accident Fresno traffic fatalities