Man dies in Labuan car crash, daughters injured

Abd Rashid Bahari accident : Man killed in Labuan car crash, daughters injured

A car accident in Labuan resulted in the death of a man, identified as Abd Rashid Bahari, 48, while his two young daughters sustained minor injuries. The car they were travelling in crashed and landed on its side after the driver lost control while driving on Jalan Mohd Salleh in Taman Damai at 8.30pm on Friday (June 2). According to Labuan OCPD Supt Ahmad Jawila, the driver was trapped in his seat and died on the spot. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving, and Abd Rashid’s body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy.

News Source : DURIE RAINER FONG

