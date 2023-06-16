Man dies, Muhajir, in car accident in Kozhikode; Raheez severely injured

Muhajir victim car accident : Man dies as car falls into river, Muhajir identified as victim

A car plunged into Iruvanjippuzha in Thamarassery, Kozhikode, resulting in the death of one person and severe injuries to another. The incident occurred at around 11 am on Friday and the deceased has been identified as Muhajir, aged 45 and a native of Thiruvambadi. The car was carrying two passengers and the injured, Raheez, has been hospitalized at Kozhikode Medical College. According to reports, the car was traveling from Thiruvambadi to Kodenchery when it lost control and fell into the river.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

