Man dies of drug overdose, 5 suspects booked in Sidhwan Bet

Posted on June 2, 2023

On Tuesday, a man reportedly passed away from a drug overdose in Sidhwan Bet. Following a complaint from his family, the police have filed a case of culpable homicide against five individuals. A photo of the incident can be seen here:

News Source : The Tribune India

