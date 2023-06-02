Man dies of drug overdose, 5 suspects booked in Sidhwan Bet

Sidhwan Bet drug overdose victim : Drug overdose kills man in Sidhwan Bet; 5 suspects booked

On Tuesday, a man reportedly passed away from a drug overdose in Sidhwan Bet. Following a complaint from his family, the police have filed a case of culpable homicide against five individuals. A photo of the incident can be seen here:

News Source : The Tribune India

