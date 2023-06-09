Man dies of electrocution during CM’s event in Thane, Ramjiavan Vishwakarma identified as victim

Ramjiavan Vishwakarma – focus keyword including victim name. : Man dies of electrocution during event attended by Maharashtra CM in Thane’s Diva area

The police reported that a man, aged 55, was electrocuted and died during an event attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane’s Diva area on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Ramjiavan Vishwakarma, lived in Mumbradevi Colony in the Shloknagar area of Diva township. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm during the CM’s function when Vishwakarma accidentally touched an electric pole. He was taken to a nearby hospital but passed away during treatment. CM Shinde was in Diva to inaugurate several development works. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Shil Daighar police. Kalyan MP Srikant Shinde, the son of CM Shinde, visited the hospital after the incident to check on Ramjiavan’s health.

News Source : The Indian Express

