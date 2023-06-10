Man dies while driving gunshot victim to hospital in Bronzeville

“Chicago shooting victim dies in car crash while being transported to UChicago Medicine” : Man dies after crashing while transporting gunshot victim in Bronzeville

According to Chicago police, a man aged 33 crashed into a vehicle and hit a pole in the Bronzeville neighborhood while trying to take a gunshot victim to UChicago Medicine. The incident occurred on Friday night and resulted in the driver’s death. The victim, also aged 33, was shot while on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue. The driver attempted to take him to the hospital in Hyde Park but crashed into a vehicle and pole in the 4700 block of King Drive. The victim was taken to UChicago Medicine in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his left hand and left foot. The driver was pronounced dead at the same hospital. The driver’s identity had not been released as of Saturday morning, and detectives were investigating the shooting.

News Source : Deanese Williams-Harris

