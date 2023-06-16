Obituary: Remembering Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale. He was found deceased near Alderman Road in Jacksonville on [date], at the age of [age].

Dylonn was a beloved member of our community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He had a kind heart and a contagious smile that could light up any room. Dylonn was always willing to lend a helping hand, and his generosity touched the lives of many.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dylonn’s family and friends during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing and a source of comfort to all who loved him.

In related news, a community group has identified the man found dead near Alderman Road in Jacksonville as Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts to bring justice for Dylonn and his loved ones.

