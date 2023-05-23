Man drowns in Bengaluru stormwater drain: Lokesh identified as victim, death suspect.

Lokesh – focus keyword including victim name : Man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru, identified as Lokesh: Police suspect he slipped and fell

Police reported that a man, aged 32, died in Bengaluru after falling into a stormwater drain and drowning. The incident is suspected to have occurred when he slipped while attempting to determine the depth of the drain. The deceased, identified as Lokesh, was found five kilometres away from the site of the accident, and a case of unnatural death has been filed at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station. However, the man’s relatives have disputed this account, alleging that he fell into the drain and was carried away. The incident is under investigation, and further details are awaited.

News Source : Hindustan Times

