Laxman Baban Sathe – victim name : Man Drowns in Pavana Dam, Laxman Baban Sathe Identified as Victim

According to police officials, a man aged 40 drowned in the Pavana Dam in Chavsar village, Maval tehsil, Pune district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Baban Sathe, who was visiting his sister. He went for a swim in the dam waters on Friday evening but struggled to stay afloat. Despite the deployment of expert divers from the Fire Department for search operations, his body could not be found. On Saturday morning, a search operation was initiated by police authorities and local trekking groups, including Vanyajiv Rakshak Sanstha Maval and Shiv Durga Mitra Lonavla. His body was fished out, and a post-mortem examination is underway. Officials suggest that drowning was the cause of death. The incident was captured in a representative picture.

News Source : Shrinivas Deshpande

