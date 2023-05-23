Man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru: Suspected victim name Lokesh

Lokesh, victim of drowning in stormwater drain in Bengaluru : 32-year-old man in Bengaluru dies after drowning in stormwater drain: Police suspect unnatural death

A 32-year-old man named Lokesh from Bengaluru, Karnataka, died after falling into a stormwater drain and drowning, according to police. His body was discovered 5 km away from the spot, and a case of unnatural death was registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station. The police suspect that Lokesh may have slipped and fallen into the drain while trying to gauge its depth, but his family refutes this claim and alleges that he was washed away. In a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman named Bhanurekha died after her car was submerged in a flooded underpass in Bengaluru’s K.R. Circle. The city has experienced heavy rainfall and hailstorms, leading to severe water-logging in several parts of the city and disrupting normal activities for residents.

News Source : ANI News

