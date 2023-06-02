Man fakes own kidnapping for ransom in Mumbai, arrested: Police

Jitendra Joshi : Man from Mumbai arrested for faking own kidnapping for ransom: Police

A 27-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested on Thursday for fabricating his own kidnapping and demanding ransom from his family. According to Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal, the accused, Jitendra Joshi, needed the ransom money to pay off his debt. Joshi’s wife received a WhatsApp call demanding a ransom of Rs500,000 and informed the police, who launched an investigation. Within 12 hours, Joshi was found and confessed to faking his own kidnapping to extort money from his father. He has been sent to police custody until June 3 and further investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Khaleej Times

India kidnapping news Fake kidnapping in India Ransom demand in India Crime in India India police investigation