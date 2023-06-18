Man falls to death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, investigation includes suicide angle

Grand Canyon Skywalk victim : Man falls to death at Grand Canyon Skywalk attraction

A 33-year-old man recently lost his life at the Grand Canyon Skywalk attraction after he accidentally fell 4,000 feet towards the Colorado River below. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that the Grand Canyon poses despite being one of the most exciting places to visit in the USA. The Skywalk, a 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge, extends 70 feet out over the rim of the canyon and is operated by the Hualapai Nation. The man’s body was discovered by rescue teams, including rope specialists and helicopters, and brought to the Hualapai Nation. As visitors are required to store personal belongings like cell phones and backpacks before entering the Skywalk, the man couldn’t be immediately identified. An investigation is underway by the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office, looking into all angles, including suicide. The Grand Canyon National Park records the highest number of missing person reports and deaths among the hundreds of US National Park sites, making it the deadliest national park in America. Since 2018, at least 56 people have been reported missing from the National Park, with at least six found dead. Some experts believe the actual death toll at the park is likely higher than what the records show.

News Source : Adarsh Kumar Gupta

Grand Canyon National Park deadliest in US claims life 33-year-old man World News