Man falls to his death at Grand Canyon’s Skywalk attraction, victim not identified

Grand Canyon Skywalk victim : Man Falls 4,000 Feet to His Death at Grand Canyon’s Skywalk, Deputies Investigating: Report

Deputies in Mohave County, Arizona are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who fell over 4,000 feet to his death at the Skywalk attraction in the Grand Canyon. Initially, deputies were called in for a rescue effort, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Skywalk is a popular tourist attraction that extends out over the chasm and offers visitors a stunning view of the Grand Canyon’s bottom. It is unclear whether the man accidentally fell off the Skywalk or if there was any foul play involved. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed, and his family has not made any statement yet. The Skywalk opened in 2007 and extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon, according to its website.

News Source : Talia Naquin

