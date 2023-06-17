Grand Canyon Skywalk victim : Man Falls to His Death off Grand Canyon’s Skywalk

A 33-year-old man fell to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk, which is located in Arizona and is frequented by visitors from around the world. The incident occurred on June 5 and the man’s identity has not been disclosed. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office utilized ropes and a helicopter in an attempt to rescue him, but he died at the scene. It remains unclear whether he fell from the edge of the canyon or from the Skywalk structure itself. The Grand Canyon, which is not affiliated with the Skywalk, has been named the deadliest national park in the United States, with at least six people dying and 56 going missing over the past five years. The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

News Source : Jasper King

