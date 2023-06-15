Man Fatally Assaulted in Perris, Identity of Victim Not Yet Released

Perris homicide victim : Man Fatally Assaulted in Perris; Victim’s Identity Not Released Yet

A man was killed in Perris under unclear circumstances, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The attack occurred on Tuesday around 9 AM near Marshall Street and San Jacinto Avenue, and the victim’s identity has not been released. The department’s patrol deputies responded to the scene after receiving a report of an “assault with a deadly weapon” and found the victim deceased. The investigation was taken over by the Central Homicide Unit, and no motive or suspect has been identified. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact homicide investigators at 951-955-2777.

News Source : City News Service

